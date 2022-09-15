Fresh snow atop Colorado's highest peaks on Thursday morning

Several higher elevation areas above 12,000 feet saw a fresh dusting of snow on Thursday.

ASPEN, Colo. — While the leaves are only just beginning to turn gold, there was a white dusting atop Colorado's highest peaks on Thursday.

A fresh and widespread dusting of snow dotted Colorado's highest peaks on Thursday morning, including at several ski resorts.

Road to Winter. Snowy peaks and the look of winter along HWY 91 between Leadville and Copper Mountain near Fremont Pass. #9News #9wx pic.twitter.com/KNDYDGsSmg — Matt Renoux (@MattRenoux) September 15, 2022

Mix of winter on Loveland Pass today. pic.twitter.com/J37FbhMSj0 — Cory Reppenhagen (@CReppWx) September 15, 2022

What a stunning view from @AspenSnowmass looking at fresh snow above ~12k feet this AM!



Highland Peak (12,392') on the left, Pyramid + Maroon Peaks (~14k) on the right.#9wx #COwx pic.twitter.com/ns9aXh9ZV9 — Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) September 15, 2022

Some of – but not necessarily all – of the ski resorts that saw snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning include: Loveland, Copper Mountain, Aspen and Crested Butte. Flakes were also spotted at Rocky Mountain National Park around noon Thursday.

Most of the accumulation appeared to be above 12,000 feet in elevation, though flakes made it as low as the top of Vail Pass, about 10,600 feet in elevation.

This is typical of early season snowfall, when most storm systems that move through Colorado leave a dusting of high elevation snow in their wake.

Maybe the most interesting part about Thursday's September snow – an annual occurrence in Colorado – is that the moisture behind the snow originated from the remnants of what was a hurricane. Hurricane Kay's remnants turned into an area of low pressure that is now moving out of Colorado.

After Thursday's snow, though, there'll likely be a lull in fall-like weather for at least a few days. Temperatures in the Denver area will rise to near 90 degrees before another midweek cooldown, one that could lead to more higher elevation snow in the mountains next week.