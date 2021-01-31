Groundhog Day: How many times has Punxsutawney Phil seen his shadow?

Here’s a look at the history of Punxsutawney Phil’s Groundhog Day predictions for an early spring or six more weeks of winter.

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. — It’s a question we ask every February 2: Will it be an early spring or six more weeks of winter? It’s a Groundhog Day tradition dating back to 1886 as Punxsutawney Phil makes his annual prognostication. Although there's absolutely nothing scientific about the furry forecaster's prediction, legend has it that we will have six more weeks of winter if the groundhog sees his shadow. No shadow? That's supposed to signify an early spring.

While the hope of an early spring seems to be the primary excitement behind the Groundhog Day traditions, it turns out that Punxsutawney Phil has only made that prediction (not seeing his shadow) less than two dozen times.

So how many times has Punxsutawney Phil seen his shadow? How many times has he actually predicted an early spring? Here are the numbers…

Saw shadow: 104 times

No shadow: 20 times

No record of what happened: 10 times

Most recently, Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow for two years in a row (2019 and 2020), offering a back-to-back dose of his rare early spring prediction.

What can we expect for 2021? While the Groundhog Day celebration brings thousands of early risers to Gobbler's Knob to witness the event, that won't be the case this year due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns. Instead, organizers have announced a virtual Groundhog Day event this year with no in-person attendance permitted. You will be able to watch the 2021 Groundhog Day event live Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. right here.

