Heavy winds topple trees, sever power lines

DENVER — Heavy winds blew down trees and power lines and trees in the University Hills neighborhood, Tuesday afternoon.

Denver Fire Department (DFD) tweeted just before 1 p.m. about damage done by afternoon winds. Crews are on scene assessing the damage.

According to the Xcel Energy outage map, there are more that 1,800 customers without power in the University Hills neighborhood.

Anyone in the area who has safety concerns or injuries is urged to call 911.