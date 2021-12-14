Prepare for Wednesday's strong winds now, emergency officials say

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning on Wednesday. Wind gusts reach hurricane-force around the foothills.

COLORADO, USA — Wickedly strong winds are forecast to hit Colorado Wednesday and emergency officials want people to prepare now. Forecasted winds in the foothills could reach hurricane-force while tropical storm-force gusts could roll through the metro.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said they have several pre-planning meetings happening Tuesday with officials from the National Weather Service (NWS).

The sheriff's office said Stage 1 fire restrictions are still in place for western Boulder County and Wednesday's High Wind Warning means no open burning for people in eastern Boulder County. People should also avoid any outdoor activity Wednesday that could cause a spark. BCSO said.

Boulder County shared these precautions people should take of Tuesday:

Secure any loose outdoor items (lawn furniture, holiday decorations, etc.).

Have a plan in place for a potential power outage. Water (one gallon per person, per day) Non-perishable food Flashlights Charged cell phone

Check in on family, friends, and neighbors that might need assistance.

Sign up for emergency alerts. In Boulder County: boco911alert.com.

For people who plan on driving Wednesday, BCSO said drivers should:

Plan ahead. Leave extra time, as your drive may take longer due to the need to drive more slowly in high winds.

Slow your speed to a safe driving speed and turn on headlights if needed to account for potentially lower visibility created by blowing dust or snow.

Keep your hands firmly on the wheel.

Make steering corrections when driving from wind-protected areas to unprotected areas. The wind may suddenly move your car when traveling from a protected to unprotected area.

Be aware of and maintain safe distances from other vehicles near you, particularly RVs, campers, trucks, buses, or trailers being towed. These vehicles could swing out and hit your car in sudden wind gusts.

Take extra care in a high-profile vehicle such as trucks, vans, SUVs, or when towing a trailer, as these are more prone to being pushed or flipped by high winds.

Watch for objects that could potentially blow into the roadway. Tree limbs may break and/or other debris may come loose during strong winds.

Listen to the radio for changes in weather conditions that could create more dangerous driving.

If winds are severe enough to prevent safe driving, pull over into a safe parking area (the shoulder of a busy roadway is not safe) and stop.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said, as of late Tuesday morning, there are no plans to restrict semis or other high-profile vehicles from driving. However, they said they would be monitoring conditions and could implement travel restrictions if warranted.

