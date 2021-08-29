Photos, video from across Louisiana capture the power of Hurricane Ida

WWL-TV viewers all across Louisiana caught Hurricane Ida and its aftermath on camera.

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana as a Category 4 storm, bringing incredibly strong winds, storm surge and rain with it.

WWL-TV viewers from all across Louisiana captured photos and videos of the storm, showing its power. The images show flooding, roofs being blown off and large trees being uprooted, and torrential rain.

If you have videos or photos you'd like to share with WWL-TV, please submit them in the WWLTV app, email them to PressRelease@WWLTV.com or text them to 504-529-4444 for a chance for it to be featured on WWL-TV's broadcast and/or website!

RELATED:

Here's what our viewers reported across the area:

Video from Matt Dupont in Pearl River captures a large tree succumbing to the winds. Thankfully no one was injured and no homes were damaged.







This video from the Luling area shows the strong winds picking up items and blowing them around.

The video below is a timelapse of the storm as it the Thibodaux area on Sunday.

In the video below, a woman in St. Charles Parish describes the problems with her home as her roof is destroyed and her home soaked with rain and water.

The video below shows the winds whipping Sunday afternoon in the Luling area.

Strong winds ripped the roof off the Lady of The Sea Hospital in Galliano.

From the camp of David Tallo Jr. at Port Fourchon as Hurricane Ida came ashore:

Footage in Grand Isle, Louisiana from Hurricane Ida pic.twitter.com/GHJ343zKOk — 𝙅𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙚 #𝙁𝙧𝙚𝙚𝘼𝙨𝙨𝙖𝙣𝙜𝙚 (@ActivistJesse09) August 29, 2021

Here's a look at flooding on Grand Isle, which has now lost power as Hurricane Ida approaches. A mandatory evacuation order was issued for the island, but some residents chose to stay. With highway 1 flooded out, those residents are now forced to stay until help arrives after the storm. Video: JP Councilman Ricky Templet Posted by WWLTV on Sunday, August 29, 2021

Person outside with strong winds from Hurricane Ida

Strong winds at a lakeshore home in Slidell

Hopedale Dock Ring camera

Strong winds from in Mid-City

HWY 90 B/W RIGOLETS AND CHEF PASS

Before and after security camera footage from Fire Station #12 in Delacroix within a 1 hour time span. #idahurricane #HurricaneIda #Hurricane #Category4 pic.twitter.com/9PL8V9KySA — St. Bernard Parish (@StBGov) August 29, 2021

Wind and surf picking up in St. Bernard Parish. This is Bayou Bienvenue at noon. #Ida ⁦@WWLTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/qFNS90dcrE — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) August 29, 2021

New Video: This is Delacroix as #Ida comes ashore. Storm surge pushed in over a back levee and flooded the area. St. Bernard Parish is expecting 8-12 feet of tidal surge. Courtesy Delacroix Yacht Club. pic.twitter.com/p2ulADLYC4 — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) August 29, 2021

Hurricane Ida damages roofs, brings down trees, and flood roads 1/68

2/68

3/68

4/68

5/68

6/68

7/68

8/68

9/68

10/68

11/68

12/68

13/68

14/68

15/68

16/68

17/68

18/68

19/68

20/68

21/68

22/68

23/68

24/68

25/68

26/68

27/68

28/68

29/68

30/68

31/68

32/68

33/68

34/68

35/68

36/68

37/68

38/68

39/68

40/68

41/68

42/68

43/68

44/68

45/68

46/68

47/68

48/68

49/68

50/68

51/68

52/68

53/68

54/68

55/68

56/68

57/68

58/68

59/68

60/68

61/68

62/68

63/68

64/68

65/68

66/68

67/68

68/68 1 / 68

Photos: Louisiana braces for powerful Cat. 4 Hurricane Ida 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12

Latest Hurricane Ida News

See the latest on Hurricane Ida, a dangerous Category 4 hurricane, on the WWL YouTube page here.