Here's what Tropical Storm Beta looks like so far along the coast

Viewers have been submitting their photos and videos as Beta moves Gulf water further inland

HOUSTON — Tropical Storm Beta is moving closer to the Texas coast and the effects are already being felt here in southeast Texas. The storm is pushing the surf higher up and we're seeing high water up and down the coast.

The 61st Street Pier is taking a pounding from the rough surf caused by Tropical Storm Beta.

Tyrone Elliot captured high water in Galveston as he was heading to work overnight.

Reporter Marcelino Benito captured waves crashing up on the Seawall in Galveston Sunday

Huy Thai sent us this video in from Surfside says the beach line is about 50 feet from her home. With Beta moving in, it brought it right to her home!

And on Jamaica Beach, Bobby Randolph sent us this video of high water.

And in Surfside, Jennfier Boling sent this to us Sunday.

HIGH WATER ALERT:

* Dezavalla Rd off of Market Street.



* 1 ft of water at Vince Bayou bridge on North Richey pic.twitter.com/xlc8qmCcHQ — Harris County Commissioner Pct 2 (@HarrisCoPct2) September 20, 2020

KHOU reporter Marcelino Benito captured this video on Jamaica Beach as the surf was coming up into neighborhoods.