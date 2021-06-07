Tropical Storm Elsa expected to strengthen before Florida landfall

Elsa could strengthen to a strong tropical storm as it run along the west coast of Florida Tuesday and Wednesday.

NEW ORLEANS — Elsa is in the extreme southeastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday morning heading NNW at 12 mph. The storm is still rather lopsided but will likely organize some as it heads north Tuesday and Wednesday. It's possible the storm becomes a strong tropical storm or even weak category 1 hurricane as it nears the Tampa area late Tuesday night.

A landfall somewhere along the west coast of Florida, possibly as far north as the big bend, looks likely late Tuesday/early Wednesday. Models are in good agreement with this general track.

We're not expecting any big impacts along our part of the Gulf Coast.

2021 Hurricane Season Outlook

The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season is forecast to produce more storms than average. The reason for this is the lack of El Nino, which typically features more wind shear. We also expect warmer than average sea temperatures and an active West African Monsoon.

After a record-breaking 2020 hurricane season, we now know the Greek alphabet will no longer be used to name storms.

The World Meteorological Organization announced the Greek alphabet will not be used in the future because it "creates a distraction from the communication of hazard and storm warnings and is potentially confusing."

There has been only one other season that used the extra set of names, and that was in 2005. The World Meteorological Organization released a new set of supplemental names that will be used if the season exhausts the standard list.