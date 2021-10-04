March snowstorm left city of Fort Collins with $2.75 million cleanup tab

Estimates include $1.5 million for tree and limb removal, which is expected to take six to nine months, and $400,000 to plow residential streets.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Water suppliers and irrigators call the near-record March storm we had "million dollar snows'' to reflect the importance of water such storms produce for reservoirs, crop fields and pastures.

>> The video above aired March 17 about two of the top five biggest snow totals from Colorado's weekend storm

While city of Fort Collins officials were elated with the nearly 3 inches of moisture, the city was left with a $2.75 million tab to clean up broken branches and clear streets throughout the city.

"I would put this in the top five storms for damage in my career,'' said assistant city forester Ralph Zentz, who has been with the city for 35 years. "The 2003 storm would be in that top five as well. That year it took us six to eight months to get it cleaned up and I think we will be looking at something similar with this storm.''

The March 2003 storm was the largest snowstorm in city history with 32 inches of snow. The most recent March storm brought more than 20 inches of snow to the Fort Collins area.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Snow in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.