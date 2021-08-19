Much of metro Denver placed under tornado warnings Thursday afternoon

DIA said the weather is causing travelers to experience significant delays.

DENVER — Much of metro Denver was placed under tornado warnings as wind, heavy rain and large hail struck the area Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tornado warning for Thornton, Arvada and Westminster that expired at 3:15 p.m.

Two tornado warnings that were issued for areas including Brighton, Frederick and Fort Lupton and for Parker and Franktown expired around 3:30 p.m., according to NWS.

Denver International Airport (DIA) said in a tweet it was experiencing delays due to the weather.

Arriving and departing passengers should expect delays due to weather. #cowx — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) August 19, 2021

A DIA spokesperson said the airport is in a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ground delay program. Arriving flights could expect a delay of around 100 minutes and departing flights are seeing around 30-minute delays because of the weather, according to the spokesperson, adding "it's up to mother nature" when things would return to normal there.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Denver and most of the urban corridor and northeastern Colorado until 8 p.m.

