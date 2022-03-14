One year ago today: Denver's 4th-biggest snowstorm on record

Over 27 inches of snow fell over two days a year ago, making it Denver's 2nd-biggest March snowstorm on record.

DENVER — It's a snowstorm that ended up in the record books, and then some.

A year ago on Monday, an epic snowstorm dumped 27.1 inches of snow in Denver, making it the city's 4th-biggest official snowstorm on record.

That storm also led to as much as 48 inches of snow in the foothills west of Fort Collins, along with winds that gusted as high as 66 mph.

All-in-all, though, it's the crippling snow that'll forever etch this storm in the minds of Denver in particular. More than two feet of snow socked the city, most of it during the day on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

The snow took its time coming in, however. After initially forecast to arrive on Saturday, the storm took an extra day to make its presence felt.

But once it arrived, it unleashed two-inch-per-hour snowfall rates for several hours in Denver and along the Front Range, grinding the city to a near stop.

In all, the city wound up with 27.1 inches of snow at Denver International Airport, the city's official climate observation site. That made it the biggest official snowstorm in Denver since 2003.

Mid-March is also when Denver's second-biggest snowstorm took place (the 2003 one, which fell between March 17-19 of that year), and the so-called Bomb Cyclone storm of 2019.

March is, on average, Denver's snowiest month of the year, with nearly a foot of snow on average. And while we're looking back on huge recent mid-March snowstorms in Denver, no storms of that caliber appear to be on the horizon.