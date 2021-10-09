Denver's ozone in violation of EPA health standards

Scientist: Geography and elevation is no excuse to live with dirty air on the Front Range.

DENVER — The air quality in Denver metro area has reached the "Unhealthy" level 18 times in 2021, and in 2014 of those dirty air days were because of ground ozone pollution.

The Unhealthy threshold on the Air Quality Index (AQI) is 151-200. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issues an air quality alert if the AQI is forecast to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups level, 51-100.

Scientists said the more heat and sunlight there is – the higher the ozone levels will be. So as the climate warms, the ozone problem will get more difficult to solve.

A new study published Friday shows just how much impact climate change has on ozone on the Front Range.

The research used computer modeling to run an experiment that took Denver’s climate from the 1950s and placed it over the city's cars, industry and population from 2010 to 2019.

“And it turns out that if we had the climate we had in the 1950’s, our ozone levels would have been lower than what we actually experienced,” said James Crooks, a research scientist with National Jewish Health.

The biggest climate change factor from the study was that daily high temperatures in the Denver metro have increased by an average of about 4 degrees Fahrenheit since the ’50s.

Ozone levels are highest during the hottest part of the day -- and the days are projected to become even hotter as climate change worsens.

“And therefore, it will become harder and harder to control ozone unless we take pretty aggressive action now," said Crooks. "So the longer we wait, the harder this problem will be to solve.”

Crooks said that the Denver metro area and Front Range of Colorado have struggled to meet two ozone standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Ozone Standards

Crooks said that while other major cities have managed to clean their ozone problems in recent years, Denver is still violating EPA health standards for ozone.

He said we are disadvantaged because our geography and elevation favor sunnier summers, but that is no excuse to live with dirty air.

“In the short term, a lot of the gases that produce ozone are emitted during fossil fuel production, during fossil fuel transportation, during fossil fuel burning in cars and power plants. So the more we reduce that, the more we can reduce our immediate ozone problem.”

He said it would also help in the long term because reducing fossil fuels will help mitigate climate change.

“So we really kill two birds with one stone by reducing our fossil fuels,” Crooks said.

The study also found that specific neighborhoods with the most climate-generated ozone were Hispanic communities and people already suffering from diabetes and asthma.

“Reducing our fossil fuel dependence can also limit the impacts of climate change which over the long term would benefit our ozone levels as well.