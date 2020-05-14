Arvada got some of that hail we were expecting Thursday (and we've got the photos to prove it)

You can send your hail and weather photos to yourtake@9news.com.

ARVADA, Colo. — It may not have been the storm of the year, but there was some legitimate hail in metro Denver Thursday. Some of our loyal viewers in Arvada shared the views from their homes.

The hail didn't seem big enough to do a whole lot of damage, but it was not without its casualties. This viewer, identified only as Peterson, noted there was some damage to local flora.

"Hail picture from West Arvada!" Peterson said. "The storm came in quick, damaged plants and flowers. We managed to cover the garden for the most part."

Local pets also bore witness to the storm, such as Penny the Labradoodle.

"Our Labradoodle Penny didn’t seem to mind though and liked the cool treat to munch on after the storm passed!" said viewer Meg Koning.

9NEWS would love to see some more photos from Thursday's hail. You can send yours to yourtake@9news.com!