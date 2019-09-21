More than 20,000 people were without power Saturday morning as IREA crews worked to restore service in Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

Power was expected to be restored by 8:30 a.m. but could take longer if personnel found any additional issues, according to IREA.

The Parker Police Department said traffic signals were out along Parker Road and to treat intersections where lights were not functioning at a four-way stop.

This story is developing, check back for the latest updates.

