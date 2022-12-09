Kay's remnants will bring a flood threat to Colorado this week

While the rain from Kay's remnants shouldn't last too long, there will be a threat for flash flooding in the mountains on Wednesday in particular.

COLORADO, USA — Showers and storms from Hurricane Kay's remnants will move into Colorado on Tuesday, bringing a limited threat for some flash flooding.

Once-powerful Hurricane Kay is now just a remnant low slowly meandering over the southwestern U.S., but it'll move north and east, bringing with it a threat for widespread showers and storms this week.

The heaviest of this week's rain will likely fall over western and southern Colorado, giving those areas the highest chances of seeing flash flooding as well.

Wednesday will be the day with the highest overall flood threat across the state. That's when the core of the moisture will move through Colorado.

That said, this week's flood threat shouldn't be especially high or long-lived. The primary threat will be on Wednesday, with only a limited threat for flooding on Tuesday and Thursday.

As usual, burn scars will have the risk for flooding. Avoid those areas as the flood risk will be higher over the scars than areas with normal vegetation.

Last week, Kay was a powerful Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds estimated to be 105 mph, before it rapidly weakened over the cooler waters of the eastern Pacific Ocean. It eventually made landfall over the Baja California peninsula of Mexico, before moving into California and Arizona.

Kay's remnants dropped heavy rain over the Southwest, leading to as much as four inches of rain over Arizona and reports of flash flooding.

Meanwhile, the midweek rain from Kay will move out by Thursday, giving way to a hot and dry end to the week and upcoming weekend. Temperatures will soar into the low 90s by this weekend along the Front Range, including Denver.