Flash Flood Warnings issued for Larimer, Grand counties

Flash Flood Warnings were issued for the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome fire burn scars and surrounding areas.

COLORADO, USA — Flash Flood Warnings were issued Saturday for counties in Northern Colorado that include burn scar areas.

The National Weather Service in Boulder (NWS Boulder) issued Flash Flood Warnings for the following counties: Grand County until 3:30 p.m. and Larimer County until 3 p.m.

The warning areas include the burn scar areas for the East Troublesome Fire, including parts of CO 125, and the Cameron Peak Fire, including Roaring Creek, Williams Gulch, Peterson Creek, Washout Gulch, Dry Creek drainages, Hwy 14 from Spencer Heights through Kinikinik to Idylwilde.

NWS Boulder said that with a high chance of flash flooding; residents should keep up with weather alerts in those areas to avoid a dangerous, life-threatening situation.

Flash Flood Warning is in effect for the north central portion of the East Troublesome burn area. This includes portions of CO-125 which saw significant rains yesterday. Heavy rain is continuing to fall. #cowx https://t.co/j2Tz7ppDYb pic.twitter.com/OhLZLkSlgH — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 31, 2021

Slow-moving storms, producing periods of heavy rainfall, have prompted several Flash Flood Warnings through Saturday evening. Watch for rapidly rising water levels, especially in the high country and near burn scar areas.

Call ahead if you're heading to the mountains, as weather conditions can change quickly and road closures are possible.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.