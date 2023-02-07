Severe storms likely on the 4th of July for the Denver area

Strong storms, including the potential for large hail, may disrupt Fourth of July plans across northeastern Colorado.

DENVER — Mother Nature may be the one putting on a fireworks show Tuesday.

Severe storms, including the potential for large, damaging hail and isolated tornadoes, could disrupt Fourth of July plans across much of northeastern Colorado.

An elevated severe weather threat once again covers the Denver metro area for Tuesday. The main concern from any storm on the Fourth of July will be, also once again, large damaging hail. Flash flooding will also be a concern, though, considering the unusually soggy May and June that just soaked the Front Range with widespread double-digit rainfall totals.

The threat for strong storms capable of producing large hail will be highest during the afternoon hours on Tuesday for the Denver metro area.

But disruptions to Fourth of July plans will likely continue into the nighttime hours on Tuesday, as clouds and rain will likely stick around through the overnight hours. While the severe weather threat should diminish after about 6 p.m. on Tuesday (though that may change), clouds and rain will probably hang around most of the night.

In other words, you might want to scrap those outdoor barbecue plans, and even some of those outdoor fireworks shows could get canceled because of the showers and storms.

Cloudy and stormy weather lingers into Wednesday, with a high temperature only in the upper 60s. There could be a severe weather threat for the metro area once again, but there's a better chance for strong storms east of the I-25 corridor on Wednesday. Storms stick around for Thursday, but with more sunshine. Drier and calmer weather returns for Friday and next weekend.