9 tornadoes confirmed Saturday on Eastern Plains

The tornadoes were spotted from northeast of Fort Morgan to east of Pueblo, according to the National Weather Service.

COLORADO, USA — It was an active day for severe weather on Saturday as the National Weather Service in Boulder (NWS) confirmed nine tornadoes were spotted over a stretch of more than 150 miles on the Eastern Plains.

The NWS issued a Tornado Watch on Saturday afternoon and evening that covered most of the Front Range and Eastern Plains. Thunderstorms prompted a ground stop for a while at Denver International Airport, resulting in flight delays throughout the evening.

> Video above: What are landspout tornadoes?

Some of the most severe weather was on the Eastern Plains, where the NWS confirmed nine tornados and one funnel cloud between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday:

1:30 p.m., southeast of Fort Morgan in Morgan County, just north of County Road K between County Road 19 and Colorado 71

1:47 p.m., southeast of Brush in Morgan County, east of Colorado 71 between U.S. 34 and County Road K

2:03 p.m., east of Brush in Washington County, south of U.S. 34

2:08 p.m. south of Bennett in Adams County, south of Interstate 70 and west of N. Kiowa Bennett Road

2:45 p.m., southeast of Sterling in Logan County, very brief touchdown east of Colorado 61 and south of County Road 22

3:56 p.m. in Lincoln County, west of Colorado 71, a few miles north of the Crowley County line

4 p.m. in Lincoln County on Colorado 71 just south of County Road T

4:05 p.m., southwest of Punkin Center in Lincoln County, south of Colorado 94 and west of Colorado 71

4:30 p.m., north of Punkin Center in Lincoln County, on Colorado 71 just east of the Elbert County line

Active day yesterday with 9 confirmed tornadoes. Here is a link to the storm reports: https://t.co/cdrCeTWWNU

Thank you to all our spotters that gave us great information and reports! Continue to be vigilant today with another round of severe weather possible. #cowx — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 23, 2021