9 tornadoes confirmed Saturday on Eastern Plains

COLORADO, USA — It was an active day for severe weather on Saturday as the National Weather Service in Boulder (NWS) confirmed nine tornadoes were spotted over a stretch of more than 150 miles on the Eastern Plains.
The NWS issued a Tornado Watch on Saturday afternoon and evening that covered most of the Front Range and Eastern Plains. Thunderstorms prompted a ground stop for a while at Denver International Airport, resulting in flight delays throughout the evening.
> Video above: What are landspout tornadoes?
Some of the most severe weather was on the Eastern Plains, where the NWS confirmed nine tornados and one funnel cloud between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday:
- 1:30 p.m., southeast of Fort Morgan in Morgan County, just north of County Road K between County Road 19 and Colorado 71
- 1:47 p.m., southeast of Brush in Morgan County, east of Colorado 71 between U.S. 34 and County Road K
- 2:03 p.m., east of Brush in Washington County, south of U.S. 34
- 2:08 p.m. south of Bennett in Adams County, south of Interstate 70 and west of N. Kiowa Bennett Road
- 2:45 p.m., southeast of Sterling in Logan County, very brief touchdown east of Colorado 61 and south of County Road 22
- 3:56 p.m. in Lincoln County, west of Colorado 71, a few miles north of the Crowley County line
- 4 p.m. in Lincoln County on Colorado 71 just south of County Road T
- 4:05 p.m., southwest of Punkin Center in Lincoln County, south of Colorado 94 and west of Colorado 71
- 4:30 p.m., north of Punkin Center in Lincoln County, on Colorado 71 just east of the Elbert County line
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Science is Cool