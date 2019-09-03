TWIN LAKES, Colo. — An avalanche has been reported near Twin Lakes in Lake County Saturday morning, according to emergency management officials.

The Lake County Office of Emergency Management tweeted just before 7:45 a.m. to report that an avalanche slide happened near Twin Lakes along Highway 82 at mile marker 74. The avalanche hit west of Twin Lakes and east of the closure gate for Independence Pass.

Crews said no vehicle or people were caught in the slide. Snow is 4 or 5 feet deep and the avalanche path is 150 feet wide.

Tracy Trulove with the Colorado Department of Transportation said the road isn't considered "high-volume" and that it would take crews hours to clear the snow and debris.

Avalanche danger was considered "High" in the area, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. Avalanche officials at the center said in a Friday morning Facebook post that while the "Extreme" danger of the week was over, avalanches may still be likely throughout Colorado.

At this time, no people or cars were believed to have been caught in the slide. Road closures are likely in the area of the avalanche.

As of 6:30 Saturday morning, CAIC issued an Avalanche Warning for the Front Range, Vail and Summit County, Sawatch, Aspen, Gunnison, Grand Mesa and North San Juan zones. CAIC blamed the heavy Friday snowfall on and harsh Saturday winds for creating such dangerous avalanche conditions.

"Avoid travel in, near, or below all avalanche terrain," the CAIC alert reads. "Recent avalanches have run to valley floors and exceeded historic run outs."

Avalanches have become almost a common occurrence in Colorado over the last week. A Colorado Department of Transportation-caused avalanche ("slide") covered parts of Interstate 70 on Tuesday, multiple avalanches closed several mountain highways on Thursday and an in-bounds avalanche closed an expert run at the Breckenridge Ski Resort Friday afternoon.

The state's first interstate-covering avalanche in 30 years was on Sunday as well and covered parts of the road in Ten Mile Canyon.

All these avalanches come after some parts of the mountains saw almost 3 feet of snow over the past weekend. Sporadic snowfall and consistent winds have helped to increase the avalanche danger prevalent across most of the state.

Over the past week, two people have been killed in Colorado avalanches and a third died in Wyoming. On March 3, a backcountry skier was caught, buried and killed in an avalanche near Lizard Head Pass. On March 4, a snowmobiler was caught, buried and killed in an avalanche northwest of Togwotee Pass in Wyoming. On March 7, a skier was buried and killed in an avalanche near Jones Pass in the Front Range.

