BOULDER, Colo. — Blizzard conditions are expected for pretty much all of northeastern Colorado on Wednesday - with poor conditions beginning at 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The areas that will go under a blizzard warning later in the day include the Denver-Castle-Rock-Greeley area, Aurora, Brighton, DIA, Highlands Ranch, Littleton, Parker, Elbert, Fondis, Kiowa, Larkspur, Eaton, Fort Lupton, Roggen and Colorado Springs.

After the 50-degree day in Denver on Monday - people walking their dogs in flip flops, carefree driving with the windows down - the city and much of the state will see continually deteriorating conditions throughout the day into the evening hours. Rain will turn to snow in the afternoon (or sooner, pending your location), and travel will become extremely difficult.

The blizzard warning begins at 10 a.m. and goes to midnight.

Fort Collins and Greeley have announced they were closing all city offices Wednesday due to expected poor weather. While the Denver Police Department joked on Twitter "we don't see no stinkin bomb cyclone," the Mile High City has shut down its city offices, district and county courts, including all libraries and the City Council.

The forecast from the National Weather Service says a winter storm sitting over southeastern Colorado is expected to rapidly intensify as the morning wears on; strong winds and bands of heavy snow are expected throughout the northeastern edge of the state (while the worst of the storm is expected to hit western Kansas).

Rain will slowly begin to change to snow along the Front Range this morning and spread east to the edge of the plains.

Near zero visibility is expected with wind gusts up to 80 mph with up to a foot of snow inundating the plains between DIA to the south and Greeley to the north, the National Weather Service said.

There will be less snow in areas closer to the mountains, but likely strong winds will create blizzard conditions for a while, the NWS said.

Strong winds are expected to continue blizzard conditions over the plains throughout the night, while some improvement is expected closer to the mountains. Still, strong winds and drifting snow are expected to make travel very difficult.

The difference between blizzard warnings is that the metro's warning expires Thursday at midnight - the Eastern Plains' expires Thursday at noon.

In addition to trouble for the metro, FoCo, Colorado Springs and the plains, the northern mountains should expect high winds and heavy snow - similarly creating poor travel conditions. A large chunk of Wyoming is also under a blizzard warning Wednesday.

The National Weather Service suggests those considering traveling in the northeastern portion of the state - specifically across the mountains and then the plains - cancel their plans. Conditions are expected to deteriorate quickly - not unexpectedly, but the conditions will go from drizzle to whipping winds and snow in a matter of hours.

If you head somewhere in the morning, the NWS said, you may end up stranded wherever you traveled to by the afternoon.

Road closures are extremely likely throughout the state, with the worst hitting the Eastern Plains and the Wyoming border. In the most recent snowstorm, Wyoming highway officials and the Colorado State Patrol shut down Interstate 25 at the border. There is no indication this is set to happen, though it has in the past.

Another possible traffic trouble spot is the metro area, forecasters at the National Weather Service said. The entire I-25 urban corridor could become gridlocked. 9NEWS will continue to follow the storm and keep you constantly updated on traffic conditions.

Very strong winds are likely to bring down trees and cause power outages, the NWS said.

A "blizzard warning" means that severe winter weather conditions are either expected or currently occurring, according to NWS. Due to the intensity of falling or blowing snow and strong winds, extremely poor visibility is likely. This inevitably leads to "whiteout" conditions. Never travel in a blizzard. If you absolutely must travel, make sure to have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.

In addition to the blizzard warning, nearly every square mile of the state is under some kind of warning, including Avalanche Warnings in most of the High Country (especially in the southwestern area), High Wind Warnings in the far-southern edge of the state, Winter Storm Warnings for most of the Western Slope and some Winter Weather Advisories for the rest of the state. The full warning and watch map can be seen on the NWS website.

