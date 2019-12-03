FORT MORGAN, Colo. — Residents of several northeastern Colorado counties are under a blizzard warning that will begin Wednesday at noon, according to the National Weather Service.

Blizzard conditions are expected with wind gusts as high as 65 mph, snowfall totals from 6 to 12 inches, nearly impossible travel conditions and all-over tree damage.

The blizzard warning will be in effect from noon Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

The most severe conditions can be expected a little east of the Interstate 25 corridor where the heaviest snow is expected to fall; The National Weather Service expects widespread power outages and wind damage from gusts between 60 and 70 mph.

Westward along the I-25 urban corridor, heavy snow and gusty winds might also form, the NWS said. Rain is expected Tuesday night for the urban area before changing to snow Wednesday morning and then maybe even heavy snow in some parts.

Mountainous areas should expect more accumulation during the storm. Southeast Colorado and southwest Kansas should expect a powerful storm system to track slowly northeast as the day wears on. The National Weather Service expects the storm to be in Nebraska by Wednesday night.

According to the National Weather Service, low pressure will intensify over southeastern Colorado causing very strong winds and heavy snowfall.

A "blizzard warning" means that severe winter weather conditions are either expected or currently occurring, according to NWS. Due to the intensity of falling or blowing snow and strong winds, extremely poor visibility is likely. This inevitably leads to "whiteout" conditions. Never travel in a blizzard. If you absolutely must travel, make sure to have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.

Towns affected include: Castle Rock, Elbert, Fondis, Kiowa, Larkspur, Briggsdale, Grover, Pawnee Buttes, Raymer, Stoneham, Brush, Fort Morgan, Goodrich, Wiggins, Bennett, Byers, Deer Trail, Leader, Agate, Hugo, Limon, Matheson, Crook, Merino, Sterling, Peetz, Akron, Cope, Last Chance, Otis, Julesburg, Ovid, Sedgwick, Amherst, Haxtun and Holyoke.

