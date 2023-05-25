Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for the southern Denver metro area

Be prepared for hail, gusty winds, heavy downpours, lightning and thunder.

DENVER — Severe storms are moving across the Front Range and eastern plains on Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Boulder issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for an area including Denver, Aurora, Centennial, Greenwood Village, Englewood and Glendale through 3:45 p.m.

The warning said that wind up to 50 mph and half-dollar-sized hail was possible.

Denver International Airport is on a ground stop until 4 p.m. As of 3:15 p.m., 203 flights were delayed and four were canceled.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Denver CO, Aurora CO and Centennial CO until 3:45 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/iJmTbWlN5J — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 25, 2023

Thursday afternoon through the evening hours, watch for isolated storms across Colorado. There's a marginal risk for severe weather along the Interstate 25 corridor and counties south of Interstate 70. Be prepared for small hail, gusty winds, heavy downpours, lightning and thunder.

Overnight, the storms will clear and lows remain mild, in the lower 50s across the urban corridor.

On Friday, we'll start the day sunny and dry, with Denver highs in the lower 80s, before another round of afternoon storms moves in. The Front Range and eastern plains will be under a marginal risk for severe weather. The main elements to watch for will be hail, gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

For Memorial Day Weekend, highs stay in the upper 70s and low 80s, with more isolated afternoon storms expected Friday and Monday. Sunday is looking to be drier, with only slight chances for storms.

What is Severe Weather?

According to the National Weather Service, there are five specific types of weather that can qualify as "severe." They are tornadoes, floods, lightning, hail and wind.

A thunderstorm is considered severe when winds reach at least 58 mph and/or contains hail at least 1" in diameter. When these conditions are met, the NWS will issue a severe thunderstorm warning.

Lightning and heavy rain are not included, but often accompany severe thunderstorms.

With severe weather possible across Colorado this afternoon, it's a good time to refresh your knowledge! Do you know the definition for a severe thunderstorm? What about the difference between a watch and a warning? #cowx #WeatherSafety pic.twitter.com/IJhUMlck99 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 21, 2020

The National Weather Service will issue a flash flood warning when the flooding is already occurring or imminent. A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for a flash flood and those in the area should keep a close watch.

A tornado watch is issued by the NWS when they determine that weather conditions are favorable for the formation of tornadoes. They usually last for a long time, cover a large area and begin well before any tornadoes or other severe weather begin.

A tornado warning is issued if a tornado is indicated by radar or reported by weather spotters. They are generally for a much smaller area and only last for about 30 minutes. If a tornado warning is issued in your area, you should seek shelter immediately.

