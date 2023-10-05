Here's how big the hail was that fell across Colorado

Coloradans are digging out and assessing property damage after days of severe hail storms.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLORADO, USA — Parts of Colorado are clearing hail with snow shovels after severe thunderstorms brought large hail, heavy rains, gusty winds and tornadoes to the Denver area and eastern plains.

The severe weather began Tuesday night and continued into Thursday for the Denver metro area, Front Range and plains.

A Winter Storm Warning also runs through Friday in Colorado's mountains with up to 16 inches of heavy snow accumulations possible.

Weather reports in Colorado this week have noted hail the size of a grapefruit (4 inches) in Woodland Park, Gary, Westcliffe and Rosita.

Other reports have noted hail the size of a tea cup, baseball, tennis ball, hen egg, golf ball, pingpong ball, half dollar, quarter, nickel, dime and penny.

Those aren't made up designations, they're guidance from the National Weather Service (NWS) on the best way to report hail size.

Hail size measurements

According to the NWS, some good size comparisons are:

Softball: 4.5 inches

Grapefruit: 4 inches

Tea cup: 3 inches

Baseball: 2.75 inches

Tennis ball: 2.5 inches

Hen egg: 2 inches

Golf ball: 1.75 inches

Pingpong ball: 1.5 inches

Half dollar: 1.25 inches

Quarter: 1 inch

Nickel: 0.88 inches

Dime/penny: 0.75 inches

YOUR PHOTOS: Hail hammers Denver area, eastern plains 1/106

2/106

3/106

4/106

5/106

6/106

7/106

8/106

9/106

10/106

11/106

12/106

13/106

14/106

15/106

16/106

17/106

18/106

19/106

20/106

21/106

22/106

23/106

24/106

25/106

26/106

27/106

28/106

29/106

30/106

31/106

32/106

33/106

34/106

35/106

36/106

37/106

38/106

39/106

40/106

41/106

42/106

43/106

44/106

45/106

46/106

47/106

48/106

49/106

50/106

51/106

52/106

53/106

54/106

55/106

56/106

57/106

58/106

59/106

60/106

61/106

62/106

63/106

64/106

65/106

66/106

67/106

68/106

69/106

70/106

71/106

72/106

73/106

74/106

75/106

76/106

77/106

78/106

79/106

80/106

81/106

82/106

83/106

84/106

85/106

86/106

87/106

88/106

89/106

90/106

91/106

92/106

93/106

94/106

95/106

96/106

97/106

98/106

99/106

100/106

101/106

102/106

103/106

104/106

105/106

106/106 1 / 106

Colorado hail reports

Here are some reports of hail size this week in Colorado, according to the National Weather Service:

Gary - 4 inch

Woodland Park - 4 inch

Westcliffe - 4 inch

Rosita - 4 inch

Akron - 3 inch

Woodrow - 3 inch

Midway - 2.75 inch

Wray - 2.75 inch

Strasburg - 2.75 inch

Snyder - 2.5 inch

Hoyt - 2.5 inch

Adena - 2.5 inch

Strasburg - 2.5 inch

NW Colorado Springs - 2.36 inch

Black Forest - 2.22 inch

Hillrose - 2 inch

Longmont - 2 inch

Erie - 2 inch

Frederick - 2 inch

Foxfield - 1.75 inch

Castlewood Canyon - 1.25 inch

Deer Trail - 1.25 inch

Buckley Space Force Base - 1.25 inch

SE Aurora - 1.25 inch

Firestone - 1.25 inch

Kersey - 1 inch

Laird - 1 inch

Foxfield - 1 inch

Elizabeth - 1 inch

Cherry Creek Reservoir - 1 inch

Thornton - 1 inch

Pueblo West - 1 inch

Niwot - 1 inch

Hygiene - 1 inch

Brighton - 1 inch

Cripple Creek - 1 inch

Commerce City - 1 inch

Lone Tree - 0.88 inch

Centennial - 0.75 inch

Greenland - 0.75 inch

Louviers - 0.75 inch

Parker - 0.75 inch

Henderson - 0.75 inch

Cheyenne Wells - 0.25 inch

In eastern Colorado, Strasburg saw so much hail they had to bring out the snowplows.

Dozens of flights were canceled and hundreds more delayed Wednesday and Thursday at Denver International Airport due to the severe weather storms.

A tornado was spotted in the Morgan County area of eastern Colorado just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Tornado warnings were also issued for suburban counties west, south and east of Denver Wednesday afternoon.

The storms are forecasted to continue Thursday and Friday on Colorado's plains with another round of severe storm potential, especially in areas that border Nebraska and Kansas.

There will be one last surge of heavy rainfall overnight in Denver from Thursday into Friday before this system finally pushes eastward, leaving Colorado with more isolated showers during the day on Friday under mostly cloudy skies.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Severe Weather

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.