The Eastern Plains may see an isolated thunderstorm or two thanks to a system moving over the state Monday, according to the National Weather Service's Boulder office. This is unrelated to the predicted Wednesday winter weather.

The Front Range as a whole is staring at the potential for rain and snowfall as the day weathers on, but it looks like the plains, specifically the southeastern edge of the plains, could see a storm type usually reserved for the summer months, according to an early morning forecast discussion released by Boulder forecasters.

It wouldn't be the first bit of thunder and lightning this winter season in Colorado; a few weeks ago, The Pinery saw a thundersnowstorm when lightning struck during a snowstorm over the Front Range.

RELATED | 'Thundersnow' reported near The Pinery during Saturday snowfall

For most of Monday, the potential for moisture will move from the High Country into the Front Range and then out over the plains - with more activity (read: precipitation) the more south you go, according to the National Weather Service.

A good chance of (rain) showers is present over the foothills for a good bit of the afternoon, and there may even by rainfall over the Palmer Divide.

Shower activity will temper in the mountains by Monday evening while the threat for a storm continues over the plains, focused mostly over the southeastern edge, the NWS said. After midnight, the chance for showers over the plains will die down as well.

LIVE RADAR | Front Range could see rain/snow showers Monday afternoon

Moving forward this week, a Winter Weather Watch is in effect beginning Wednesday at noon for the entire northeastern portion of the state, including the Front Range to the southern edge of the metro area, north to Fort Collins- including Boulder, Grand County, plains counties from Weld to Sedgwick.

Wednesday is the worrisome weather day, with real trouble hitting the Front Range during the afternoon hours.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS