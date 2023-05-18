Colorado faces severe weather threat Thursday

Denver's already picked up nearly 5 inches of rain so far this month, putting the city on pace for its wettest month on record.

DENVER — Another round of rain and some severe weather is possible for Denver and the Front Range Thursday.

Cloudy skies will roll in Thursday with afternoon showers and some bands of heavier rain in the afternoon and evening and into Friday morning.

The rain should wrap up later Friday, and it looks like we'll have an overall drier weekend with only isolated storm chances both days.

Most of eastern Colorado can expect a half-inch to an inch of rain from this system, though some higher amounts are likely in southeastern Colorado.

The flood threat should be relatively low in northeastern Colorado, thanks to our relatively dry week so far and much lighter rainfall totals compared with last week. However, some pockets of flooding could be possible, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Any rain at this point will only add to the list of rainfall records that eastern Colorado has set over the past few days.

Denver has picked up nearly 5 inches of rain so far this month, putting the city on pace for its wettest month on record. Some parts of the metro area saw more than 7 inches of rain during an exceptionally wet three-day period last week.

This week's rain will probably be enough to push Denver's monthly rainfall total well over 5 inches, marking one of our wettest months ever recorded with still nearly two weeks left in the month.

