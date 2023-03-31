Wind knocks out power to 25,000 Xcel customers: What to do if that's you

Xcel increased its number of crews to respond to outages and gave guidance on what to do if you lose power in Friday's hurricane-force winds.

DENVER — Xcel Energy was responding to more than 25,000 customer outages across the Front Range and northeastern Colorado on Friday afternoon.

The company said it has increased its number of employees and contractors to repair damage from the hurricane-force winds that battered the Front Range.

"Xcel Energy has detailed staffing and operational plans in place to make sure key employees, including line workers, are available and able to respond to outages that may occur in severe weather," the company said in a news release.

Here's what Xcel recommends if your power goes out:

Report the outage on the Xcel mobile app or on the Xcel website, or call (800) 895-1999.

Watch for updates on the outage on the Xcel outage map.

Stay away from downed powerlines: "Always assume an electric line, even one that is on or near the ground, is energized and therefore dangerous." Report downed powerlines at (800) 895-1999.

Build a home emergency kit that includes: Battery-powered radio or television, flashlights, batteries, backup phone chargers, a phone that doesn't require electricity, nonelectric alarm clock, bottled water and nonperishable food, manual can opener, first aid kit, extension cords (for partial outages).

Observe food safety. Keep the refrigerators and freezer doors closed as much as possible to maintain temperatures. A full freezer will stay at freezing temperature for about two days, and a half-full freezer for about one day.

