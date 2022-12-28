Here's when snow will arrive in Colorado, how much we could get

The storm Wednesday night into Thursday morning has a lot of uncertainty on forecasted snow totals. Here's why Denver could get 1 inch or several inches more.

DENVER — Here we go again, Denver.

Another round of snow could drop several inches of accumulation after dark Wednesday night along the urban corridor, potentially including Denver.

But tonight's forecast is uncertain for a couple of key reasons.

First, here's generally what to expect tonight: Rain showers develop for most of the Denver area between 3 and 7 p.m. Those will change over to snow – with perhaps a period of graupel – likely between 6 and 9 p.m.

That could make the back end of the evening commute slick, especially for higher elevations like the Palmer Divide and the foothills.

The snow probably won't last all that long and be mostly or entirely done by dawn Thursday. That said, there'll probably be enough snow on the ground on Thursday morning that it'll lead to a slick morning commute.

There's a lot of uncertainty about tonight's forecast snowfall totals.

Snow total uncertainty

The National Weather Service office in Boulder's probabilistic snowfall forecast showed a huge range of potential totals for the Denver area, as of Wednesday morning.

For example, the weather service's official forecast called for 2 to 3 inches of accumulation in Denver, yet they also said there was a 21% (about 1-in-5) chance of 6 inches or more of accumulation in town.

What's with all the uncertainty?

Some computer forecast models as of Wednesday morning showed as much as 6 to 12 inches of accumulation for much of the Denver metro area. Others showed hardly anything at all.

The biggest question mark for Wednesday night's snowfall totals comes from forecast temperatures.

It will likely take a few hours for the snow to stick on roads, mostly thanks to mild temperatures and a warm surface. The temperature hit 62 degrees Tuesday in Denver, and at least 50 degrees Wednesday. That means the first part of the snow will likely melt on contact.

Once the snow does start to stick, it could stick quickly. As much as an inch of precipitation could fall Wednesday night in parts of the urban corridor, an unusually high number for this time of the year. Denver, for example, hasn't seen an inch or more of precipitation throughout the entire month of December since 2006.

If we get even a half-inch or more of precipitation, it could lead to at least a few inches of wet snowfall.

With melting snow and borderline temperatures during the majority of the event, most of the Denver area will probably only see a few wet inches of accumulation. But it wouldn't take much of a drop in forecast temperatures to produce some impressive snow totals.

The highest odds for heavier snow will probably be along the south side of the metro area above 6,000 feet in elevation, where it'll be colder and more precipitation will fall.

Places like Castle Rock, Elizabeth, Parker and Highlands Ranch could see 6 or more inches of accumulation.

In Denver, 1 to 4 inches of snow looks likely, with most of the accumulation probably confined to colder surfaces like grass and car tops.

But there's a very realistic possibility that we end up with 4 or more inches of heavy, wet snow in Denver tonight – if temperatures drop to 32 degrees or lower just a tad earlier than expected.

