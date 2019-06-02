BOULDER, Colo. — Likely the biggest impact from the epic chill Colorado felt overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning will be traffic conditions; the icy temps helped keep ice and snow on the roads despite safety crews' best efforts.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has more than 100 snow plows combing the streets in the Denver metro area, but state highway officials admit the chilly temperatures make de-icing chemicals less effective and can keep dangerous road conditions in place.

That's to say nothing of the heavy snowfall and windy conditions that have created dangerous conditions in the backcountry - an Avalanche Warning was issued for the southwestern part of the state.

Temperatures stayed epically cold throughout Thursday morning - with temperatures staying in the negatives as late as 5:30 a.m. The National Weather Service released the below graphic showing temperatures at that time - barely anywhere in the eastern portion of the state escaped below-zero temperatures.

INTERACTIVE RADAR | Snow, cold temps arrive in Colorado

LIVE VIDEO | Traffic and weather conditions around Colorado

Chilly temperatures are expected to hover around the state Thursday afternoon - the high for Denver is expected only to hit the low 20s. Single-digit temperatures will return to some parts of Colorado overnight into Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, if you're venturing outside - even later during your morning commute - it's important to dress in layers. Make sure you have mittens or gloves, a hat and a heavy winter coat. Frostbite can set in, in just 30 minutes, the NWS said.

TRAFFIC REPORT | Traffic trouble expected for Denver metro area as winter storm rolls through Colorado

Follow the conditions live:

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS