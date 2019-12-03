DENVER — The largest school district in the state will be closed on Wednesday due to a winter storm making its way into Colorado.

Denver Public Schools had previously announced that there will be no athletic or afterschool activities on Wednesday due to the weather. Just before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, DPS announced that all schools and district offices will be closed for the day on Wednesday.

The blizzard coming tomorrow morning may also affect general operations on Thursday. Denver and its surrounding metro area will be under a blizzard warning from noon on Wednesday to midnight and travel conditions in the metro Thursday morning are a major concern.

A handful of other large school districts, like Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Public Schools, the Douglas County School District, Littleton Public Schools and Sheridan Public Schools have also decided to close for the day. Click or tap here for a full list of closings and delays for Wednesday.

According to Will Jones with DPS, the timing of snow was a crucial factor on school officials deciding to cancel classes and afterschool activities for the day. Blizzard conditions could begin pounding Denver around the lunchtime hour.

Denver isn't the only school district in the state likely to see heavy snowfall, powerful wind gusts and whiteout conditions; the entire metro area and northeastern plains area is also sitting under a blizzard warning slated to begin Wednesday afternoon.

For those traveling in Morgan County, travel could become impossible, according to the National Weather Service. Anyone hoping to travel Wednesday afternoon in the northeastern portion of Colorado should seriously consider changing those plans.

