DENVER — The largest school district in the state is offering parents some guidance on what might happen with the coming blizzard on Wednesday.

Most likely, the weather would affect the district's end-of-day and evening events on Wednesday and general operations on Thursday. Denver and its surrounding metro area will be under a blizzard warning from noon on Wednesday to midnight and travel conditions in the metro Thursday morning are a major concern.

According to Will Jones with the Denver Public School District, the timing of snow will be a crucial factor when school officials decide whether or not to cancel any activities either day.

"District officials are monitoring the weather and are extremely sensitive to the impacts of releasing students early," Jones' email to 9NEWS says. "We understand how early release could affect our families, including parents' ability to receive students at bus stops earlier than planned."

Because blizzard conditions could begin pounding Denver around lunchtime, there is a chance for an early dismissal Wednesday.

"In the event severe weather occurs," Jones goes on, "blizzard-like conditions could cause DPS to release students and staff early for safety reasons."

RELATED | Blizzard conditions for the Denver metro area and Eastern Plains Wednesday

WEATHER | Keep track of the very latest on the storm with live radar

FAQ | Asked and answered: Your questions about Wednesday's storm

Jones said the district will weigh safety heaviest most of all when making evaluations about the weather and school day.

"Right now, the plan is for buses to run on schedule in the afternoon," Jones continued. "Depending on the condition of the roads, arrival times at homes may vary."

Denver isn't the only school district in the state likely to see heavy snowfall, powerful wind gusts and whiteout conditions; the entire metro area and northeastern plains area is also sitting under a blizzard warning slated to begin Wednesday afternoon.

For those traveling in Morgan County, travel could become impossible, according to the National Weather Service. Anyone hoping to travel Wednesday afternoon in the northeastern portion of Colorado should seriously consider changing those plans.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS