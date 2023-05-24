Thunderstorms prompt ground stop at DIA

More than 300 flights have been delayed, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware.

DENVER — Thunderstorms that rolled into the Denver metro area Wednesday afternoon prompted a ground stop at Denver International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Prior to the ground stop, average delays of 68 minutes were reported due to the storms moving through the area.

According to the flight tracking site FlightAware, all inbound flights are being held at their origin until 3 p.m. Mountain Time. FlightAware is also reporting that 414 flights into or out of DIA were delayed as of 3:15 p.m. Eight flights were canceled.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the Parker and southeast Aurora area through 2:45 p.m. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible along with quarter-sized hail, according to a tweet from the NWS in Boulder.

The extended forecast in Colorado calls for little change in the weather pattern for the rest of the week, the Memorial Day holiday weekend, and next week.

Colorado's chance for showers and storms continues each day with some areas seeing the storms reaching severe levels.

