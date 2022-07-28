x
Wild weather in Estes Park as hail pummels the town

A storm hit the town late Wednesday night and trapped vehicles on East Elkhorn Avenue.
Credit: Estes Park Police Department
Hail in Estes Park on Wednesday night, July 27, 2022.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — A severe storm dumped several inches of hail on Estes Park on Wednesday night, stalling traffic and prompting the need for a snow plow to clean up the mess the next morning.

The storm hit just before 10 p.m. Wednesday with hail that was likely smaller than 1 inch, but there was a lot of it – enough to trap vehicles on East Elkhorn Avenue (U.S. 36).

The Estes Park Police Department asked on Facebook, "Who had 'Elkhorn Avenue impassable in July' on their 2022 Bingo cards?"

An area north of Estes Park, in Stove Prairie in the Cameron Peak burn area, had a report of ping-pong ball-sized hail about 9:48 p.m.

Wild weather in Estes Park as hail pummels the town

Hail in Estes Park Credit: Viewer

Some videos posted to Twitter on Thursday morning showed a small plow cleaning up piles of hail.

A Flood Watch continues and expands for a great deal of Colorado on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. as heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying and burn scar areas.

Credit: 9NEWS
Credit: 9NEWS

