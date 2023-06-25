Friday tornado likely strongest in Colorado since 2015

A tornado hit a farm on Friday afternoon in southeast Colorado. The initial estimate is at EF3 damage.

GRANADA, Colo. — A large tornado touched down in southeast Colorado on Friday afternoon just south of the town of Granada in Prowers County.

The twister did hit a farm causing significant damage to several buildings. No injuries to people were reported but unfortunately, the Prowers County Sheriff's Office said there was some livestock killed.

The National Weather Service has yet to do an official damage survey but they said the initial estimate is that it will be rated an EF3, which would make it the strongest tornado to touch down in Colorado since 2015 in Berthoud.

An EF3 tornado is characterized by windspeeds between 136 and 165 mph.

This came just a day after a rare tornado touched down in Highlands Ranch causing EF1 damage with windspeeds as strong as 105 mph.

There has now been 106 tornado warnings issued by the National Weather Service this year in Colorado. That's the most warnings since 110 were issued by Jun. 25 in 2015, and it's more warnings than past three years combined.

