PHOTOS, VIDEOS: Quick storm brings heavy rain, measurable hail to south metro area

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The rain came down so fast Friday afternoon that it quickly covered roadways, causing some hazardous driving conditions. The fast-moving storm also brought hail, which piled up like snow in places south of Denver.

In a tweet, South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) said it was responding to some storm-related incidents, including drivers who were stranded in high water. The agency said, however, that no one needed rescuing and that there were no injuries.

A spokesperson for the agency said there were four 911 calls but because the water receded so quickly, no one actually needed to be rescued.

SMFR reminded people to avoid driving into water of unknown depths.

The video below is from Highlands Ranch where the hail ripped leaves off trees.

Other videos just show how much rain was falling.

About 1.49 inches of rain fell in Centennial in 19 minutes, which is more rain the the previous six week combined, meteorologist Chris Bianchi said.

There was even trouble on the highway, with traffic moving very slowly on C-470 near University Boulevard when the water pooled up on the roadway. Waves of water could be seen covering the roadway from a Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) camera in the area. It also appeared that hail was accumulating on the grassy areas along the road.

The video below shows waves of water on C-470.

Hail also covered roads and sidewalks, forcing some people to break out their snow shovels in early September.

