x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Severe Weather

Here's how to report the size of your hail

Is it the size of a pingpong ball or a hen egg? What's the best way to get your report to the National Weather Service? Here are the answers.

More Videos

DENVER — As severe weather moves into the Front Range on Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Boulder shared some guidance on the best way to report hail size.

When taking photos of hailstones, set them next to a ruler, coins, golf balls, tennis balls or baseballs to give a good size comparison. Holding them in your hand likely doesn't give a good measurement, and neither does putting them next to marbles. Why? Because not all marbles, or hands, are of equal size.

RELATED: How to share your weather photos, videos with 9NEWS

RELATED: Latest forecast

According to the NWS, some good size comparisons are:

  • Dime/penny: 0.75 inches
  • Nickel: 0.88 inches
  • Quarter: 1 inch
  • Half dollar: 1.25 inches
  • Pingpong ball: 1.5 inches
  • Golf ball: 1.75 inches
  • Hen egg: 2 inches
  • Tennis ball: 2.5 inches
  • Baseball: 2.75 inches
  • Tea cup: 3 inches
  • Grapefruit: 4 inches
  • Softball: 4.5 inches

The biggest hailstone ever recorded in Colorado fell on Bethune on Aug. 13, 2019. It was 4.83 inches in diameter, weighed 8.5 ounces and had a circumference of 12.875 inches.

RELATED: How is hail formed?

The best way to send hail reports and photos to the National Weather Service is to tag @NWSBoulder on Twitter. Include the location, with the cross streets, the maximum measured hailstone size and the time of observation.

A photo of hailstones with a ruler is also helpful, the NWS said.

Related Articles

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Severe Weather  

WEATHER LINE 9: Updated weather info at 303-871-1492. 

If you have a weather report, photo or video to share, you can contact the 9NEWS Weather Team in these ways:

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Storms and severe weather in Colorado

Before You Leave, Check This Out