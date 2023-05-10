Here's how to report the size of your hail

Is it the size of a pingpong ball or a hen egg? What's the best way to get your report to the National Weather Service? Here are the answers.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — As severe weather moves into the Front Range on Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Boulder shared some guidance on the best way to report hail size.

When taking photos of hailstones, set them next to a ruler, coins, golf balls, tennis balls or baseballs to give a good size comparison. Holding them in your hand likely doesn't give a good measurement, and neither does putting them next to marbles. Why? Because not all marbles, or hands, are of equal size.

According to the NWS, some good size comparisons are:

Dime/penny: 0.75 inches

Nickel: 0.88 inches

Quarter: 1 inch

Half dollar: 1.25 inches

Pingpong ball: 1.5 inches

Golf ball: 1.75 inches

Hen egg: 2 inches

Tennis ball: 2.5 inches

Baseball: 2.75 inches

Tea cup: 3 inches

Grapefruit: 4 inches

Softball: 4.5 inches

The biggest hailstone ever recorded in Colorado fell on Bethune on Aug. 13, 2019. It was 4.83 inches in diameter, weighed 8.5 ounces and had a circumference of 12.875 inches.

The best way to send hail reports and photos to the National Weather Service is to tag @NWSBoulder on Twitter. Include the location, with the cross streets, the maximum measured hailstone size and the time of observation.

A photo of hailstones with a ruler is also helpful, the NWS said.

Please use the following guidelines to report hail size to your local National Weather Service office. Pictures of hailstones next to a ruler, coins or golf balls, tennis balls and baseballs are great for size comparisons. pic.twitter.com/Y6DTxLGmBY — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 10, 2023

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Severe Weather

WEATHER LINE 9: Updated weather info at 303-871-1492.

If you have a weather report, photo or video to share, you can contact the 9NEWS Weather Team in these ways:

Email: Weather photos, videos

Share updates on our Facebook wall: facebook.com/9weather

Tweet your updates using the hashtag #9WX or tweet us at twitter.com/9NEWSWeather

Download the 9NEWS app: iTunes : on9news.tv/itunes Google Play: on 9news.tv/1lWnC5n

