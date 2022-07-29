Landspout tornado spotted near Buckley SFB in Aurora

A Tornado Warning was issued for parts of Adams and Arapahoe counties through 4:45 p.m. Friday.

AURORA, Colo. — The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning about 4:30 p.m. Friday for parts of Arapahoe and Adams Counties after it said a landspout tornado was spotted near Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora.

"A trained spotter reported a landspout near the Buckley [Space Force Base] at 4:28 p.m., and a tornado warning will remain in effect until 4:45 p.m.," National Weather Service (NWS) Boulder said.

An emergency alert was sent to cellphones in the Denver metro area about the Tornado Warning at about 4:30 p.m. Friday. The Tornado Warning included parts of Aurora including the intersection of Interstate 225 and Interstate 70.

NWS said the landspout tornado occurred just northeast of Buckley Space Space Force Base.

Trained spotters confirmed that rotation did extend to the cloud base, according to NWS in a storm report. The landspout tornado lasted approximately three minutes.

"There is no known damage from the tornadoes," said NWS. "If this remains the case, they will go down as EF-0 tornadoes. If there was damage that we don't know of yet, we will check it out and then assign a rating."

Here is one of many videos we've received from the landspout that occurred a couple of miles north of the Buckley Air Force Base earlier this afternoon. Thanks to @NWS_BaltWash meteorologist Brandon Fling (@fling40) for doing a little storm spotting for us! #cowx pic.twitter.com/Sr6BfNBVFo — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 30, 2022

