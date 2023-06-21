Major hailstorm blasts Red Rocks, injuries reported

Hail up to the size of tennis balls pelted concertgoers.

MORRISON, Colo. — A hailstorm hit the Red Rocks amphitheater in Morrison on Wednesday night, leading to dramatic scenes at the outdoor concert venue.

West Metro Fire reported that several people were hit by hail and injured at the Louis Tomlinson concert on Wednesday night. As of 10 p.m., it was unclear how many people were injured, and how serious those injuries were.

WMFR responding to Red Rocks, working with Stadium Medical at this hour. Several people hit by hail and injured at tonight’s concert. The number of potential patients and extent of injuries is not known at this time. pic.twitter.com/OwrguPhJDx — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) June 22, 2023

Concertgoers scrambled for cover as hail blasted through the venue just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for the area including Red Rocks at 9:04 p.m. by the National Weather Service office in Boulder.

At 9:14 p.m., Red Rocks' official Twitter account announced they were in a weather delay.

ATTN fans - we’re back in a weather delay due to approaching severe weather. Please seek shelter until further notice ☔️ — Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) June 22, 2023

Hail up to the size of tennis balls covered the ground, forcing people to take cover.

A severe thunderstorm watch in effect for much of eastern Colorado, including the Denver metro area, has been extended until 4 a.m. Thursday as strong storms linger into the overnight hours.

