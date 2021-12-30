WATCH LIVE: Entire town of Superior ordered to evacuate due to multiple grass fires

Strong winds including a gust of more than 100 mph have been reported, according to the National Weather Service.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The entire town of Superior has been placed under a mandatory evacuation order, according to the Boulder Emergency Operations Center.

Fire has spread to northwest area of Superior, according to OEM. All residents west of McCaslin Boulevard have been evacuated as well as residents east of McCaslin and north of Discovery Parkway.

Boulder OEM said evacuation points are at:

South Boulder Rec Center located at 1360 Gillaspie Dr. in Boulder

Longmont Senior Center located at 910 Longs Peak Ave. in Longmont

Lafayette YMCA located 2800 Dagny Way in Lafayette

A large animal evacuation site is open at Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont. Enter through Humane Society entrance on Nelson Road.

Earlier, the Boulder Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was activated to respond to multiple wildland fires reported in Boulder County after extremely strong winds brought down lines power lines and sparked several grass fires in Boulder County.

EOC urged anyone who sees fire to evacuate even if they have not been ordered to so. People should go east or north and should go "immediately" if they see fire, the EOC said.

The EOC said they were responding to three fires located both north and south of the city. They're located at:

Marshall Drive and South Foothills

Marshall Drive and South Cherryvale Road (named Marshall Fire)

North Foothills Parkway and Middle Fork Road (named Middle Fork Fire)

Evacuation orders may be sent to the surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder said in a tweet that a gust of 110 mph was reported n the area of Highway 93 and Colorado 72 about 11:30 a.m. Highway 93 is closed between Colorado 170 and Golden due to the winds and crashes, NWS said.

"This is becoming a very high impact wind event for our area, please take it seriously and abide by any evacuation orders from local authorities," the NWS said in a tweet.

#MiddleForkFire and #MarshallFire evacuation points are at South Boulder Rec Center (1360 Gillaspie Dr, Boulder) and Longmont Senior Center (910 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont) — Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) December 30, 2021

Boulder OEM is getting many calls about residents seeing fire. IF YOU SEE FIRE, EVACUATE. Go east, go north, but leave immediately. More info to come through OEM channels. — Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) December 30, 2021

There are also closures on U.S. 36 between Boulder and Lyons due to the winds. For up-to-date road conditions monitor http://maps.cotrip.org

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said the westbound lanes of US 36 are closed between West Flatiron Crossing Drive and Boulder Turnpike. The highway is closed in both directions between between Interlocken Loop to Foothills Parkway.

#US36 (Boulder Turnpike) westbound: Road closed due to safety concerns between West Flatiron Crossing Drive and Boulder Turnpike. closed both directions Interlocken Loop to Foothills Pkwy https://t.co/3BzluJwXRY — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 30, 2021

In a tweet, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said there were "multiple reports" of downed powerlines and blown transformers. They have caused several small grass fires, the agency said.

One fire is near the 5000 block of North Broadway, another is near North Foothills and Middle Fork.

The fire on Broadway burned about an acre but has been contained, according to BCSO. Crews are still mopping up there.

Fast-moving grass fire south of Boulder visible from our office. Multiple wildfires burning across the county.



This is becoming a very high impact wind event for our area, please take it seriously and abide by any evacuation orders from local authorities. pic.twitter.com/5lTNn3M6Hx — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 30, 2021

The area is under a high wind warning and numerous power outages have also been reported.

Xcel Energy is reporting 84 outages impacting nearly 12,000 customers.

