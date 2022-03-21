We're starting to see some of the aftermath of the severe weather in the Austin area.

AUSTIN, Texas — Multiple tornadoes were confirmed in Central Texas as severe weather rolled through the area Monday evening, including Round Rock and Elgin.

KVUE's cameras at Kalahari Resorts in Round Rock captured footage of one of the tornadoes before it took a direct hit from the winds and was knocked out of service.

In a Monday night news conference, Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said that there was no major damage to Kalahari, and that it was reopening.

At this time, there have been no reports of fatalities or injuries, but we have confirmed that cars were moved around from their parking spaces and bark was stripped from trees outside of the resort.

BREAKING: Multiple cars appear significantly damaged at Kalahari Resort in Round Rock, @KVUE fixed cameras show. They appear to have been tossed and windows shattered. pic.twitter.com/YyxKObBsba — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) March 21, 2022

Roofs were also seen ripped away from houses on Thompson Trail and other neighborhoods in Round Rock.

Banks said that there had been some "extreme structural damage" and "vehicle damage" observed. He said some city buildings had been damaged.

Banks said that shelters were located at Round Rock Express and Redbud Elementary School.

The police chief asked people from outside the area to keep away as they assessed the damage.

Round Rock Mayor Craig Morgan also spoke at the news conference.

“We will use every resource as a city to recover, and we will recover because of you the people," Morgan said. “All I ask tonight is hug a loved one.”

KVUE will continue to update this story with photo and video as more information comes in.

More wild footage is emerging after a tornado touched down today in Round Rock. Credit: "Ya Boi James Watson" #atxwx https://t.co/XmhR4Dlqf0 pic.twitter.com/rAUmoId287 — KVUE News (@KVUE) March 22, 2022

Go for it. Here’s where it touched down, on Monkey road pic.twitter.com/Bletd94OnZ — Clint Walker (@Clintwalk21) March 22, 2022

Overturned 18-wheeler at 45 and I-35, traffic backed up. pic.twitter.com/sXkODGHj1c — Dominique Newland (@domnewlandtv) March 21, 2022

A look at more tornado damage, light pole completely in half. Facing the Twin Peaks in Round Rock pic.twitter.com/KDRDcwsVAD — Dominique Newland (@domnewlandtv) March 21, 2022

What’s left of the Bank of America on IH 35 Frontage Road @KVUE pic.twitter.com/KHuyJRhjn9 — Dominique Newland (@domnewlandtv) March 21, 2022

Brian Martin shared this footage of the confirmed tornado from the Dell offices in Round Rock. #atxwx



MORE: https://t.co/1rltwI4SAZ pic.twitter.com/TILJ1aD4vO — KVUE News (@KVUE) March 21, 2022

Tornado in Round Rock Texas Posted by Bryan Munn on Monday, March 21, 2022