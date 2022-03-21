AUSTIN, Texas — Multiple tornadoes were confirmed in Central Texas as severe weather rolled through the area Monday evening, including Round Rock and Elgin.
KVUE's cameras at Kalahari Resorts in Round Rock captured footage of one of the tornadoes before it took a direct hit from the winds and was knocked out of service.
In a Monday night news conference, Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said that there was no major damage to Kalahari, and that it was reopening.
At this time, there have been no reports of fatalities or injuries, but we have confirmed that cars were moved around from their parking spaces and bark was stripped from trees outside of the resort.
Roofs were also seen ripped away from houses on Thompson Trail and other neighborhoods in Round Rock.
Banks said that there had been some "extreme structural damage" and "vehicle damage" observed. He said some city buildings had been damaged.
Banks said that shelters were located at Round Rock Express and Redbud Elementary School.
The police chief asked people from outside the area to keep away as they assessed the damage.
Round Rock Mayor Craig Morgan also spoke at the news conference.
“We will use every resource as a city to recover, and we will recover because of you the people," Morgan said. “All I ask tonight is hug a loved one.”
