Denver International Airport has shut down all its runways. Roads in southwestern Colorado have been shut down for avalanche mitigation. There are at least 200,000 people without power in the state. Interstates 70, 25 and 76 are all closed leading out of the eastern edge of the state.

Wednesday has been — and continues to be — a serious weather day.

From the hurricane-force winds out at DIA to the lowest pressure ever recorded in Pueblo, Colorado's hunkered down and working to make it out of this chilly day unscathed. That low pressure, by the way, is why you keep hearing the phrase "bomb cyclone."

"Bombogenesis" is defined when 24 millibars of pressure are lost over a 24-hour period. Pressure has dropped by 25-30 mbs already.

And while all eyes are on the Front Range and the whipping winds and hefty snow creating blizzard conditions, the High Country still has significant avalanche worry.

According to the National Weather Service, every single county in the state is under some kind of weather advisory (Fremont County, Saguache County and some parts of the Western Slope are only under a Hazardous Weather Outlook).

Southeastern Colorado is currently under a High Wind Warning. Strong winds are expected to maintain at 40 and 60 mph - with gusts up to 85 mph in Elbert and Lincoln counties.

The Front Range, the Eastern Plains and some parts of the northernmost mountainous counties are all under the blizzard warning blanketing nearly half the state.

The High Country and Western Slope are under a Winter Storm Warning. The winter warning covers the same area as the blizzard, as well as other parts of the High Country along the Interstate 70 path. Travelers in the mountains (and elsewhere around the state, really) are asked to cancel their plans.

Northwestern Colorado is under a Winter Weather Advisory

All mountainous regions in Colorado, except for the Steamboat Flat Tops forecast zone, are under an Avalanche Warning with very dangerous conditions present. Very large avalanches are likely and some will run naturally.

Some parts of the plains are also under a flood watch until 6 p.m., including Kit Carson and Yuma counties.

