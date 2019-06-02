BOULDER, Colo. — The National Weather Service issued a warning about potentially dangerous temperatures brought on by a wind chill expected throughout the state of Colorado Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

For some areas, like the southern edge of the state, temperatures are expected to hover a little below zero, but other areas are expected to see much colder temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

Areas in the Eastern Plains will see freezing temperatures from -18 in Limon, -23 in Akron down to -24 near Holyoke. For the mountains, some areas like Winter Park and Fairplay should see temps around -16, but Vail (-9) and Kremmling (-3) are a little better.

For the Front Range, temps will range from -8 down in Colorado Springs to -11 in Castle Rock, -10 in Denver, -9 in Boulder but down to -18 in Greeley and -15 in Fort Collins, according to the NWS.

These temperatures are potentially dangerous for anyone outside braving them - including pets. The National Weather Service says temperatures this low can be deadly because of the wind.

Temperatures are expected to fall throughout Wednesday along the plains and urban corridor in Colorado with north wind gusts 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph over the plains, according to the NWS.

