WATCH LIVE: Damaging winds, hail possible as storms sweep onto Front Range

DENVER — The Front Range is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. as strong storms move in Saturday afternoon with a possibility of strong winds and hail.

The watch covers of the entire middle section of the state from Wyoming down to New Mexico.

The thunderstorms fire up in the foothills Saturday afternoon and are expected to move across the Interstate 25 corridor before 7 p.m. Some of the storms could turn severe and bring large hail, lightning and a round of damaging wind gusts as high as 70 mph.

With the blustery winds, there's extreme fire danger in Colorado on Saturday and Sunday. Red flag warnings are in effect for much of the eastern side of the state.

The Palmer Divide, Eastern Plains and the San Luis Valley are under a high wind warning through late Saturday night. Wind gusts could top 70 mph, creating tough traveling conditions with blowing dust limiting visibility along Interstate 70. Downed trees and power lines (and power outages, for that matter) could also bring damage to much of the area.

The storms move out Sunday, but the wind will rage on. It'll be hot, with highs back in the 90s on Sunday afternoon. Cooler air is finally on the way for early next week.