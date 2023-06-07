Chance for hail, street flooding Thursday afternoon

BOULDER, Colo. — The Interstate 25 corridor and the eastern plains could see slight to enhanced risks of severe weather Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.
NWS said the severe storm threat can include:
- Very large hail (golf ball to tennis ball in size)
- Damaging winds, up to 70 miles per hour
- Tornadoes
- Locally heavy rain and street flooding
The highest risk of severe hail will be from southeast Denver to Lincoln County, over the Palmer Divide between 3 and 8 p.m., according to NWS.
The eastern plains could see storms between 4 and 10 p.m.
Northeast Colorado could see a slight risk of severe storms, according to NWS.
A couple of tornadoes are possible Thursday with the main threat expected to develop from Douglas County and into Adams and Arapahoe counties late in the afternoon and early evening.
The threat could move into Lincoln County during the evening, according to NWS.
