Chance for hail, street flooding Thursday afternoon

Southeast Denver, the Palmer Divide and Lincoln County could see an enhanced risk of severe storms, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Interstate 25 corridor and the eastern plains could see slight to enhanced risks of severe weather Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

NWS said the severe storm threat can include:

Very large hail (golf ball to tennis ball in size)

Damaging winds, up to 70 miles per hour

Tornadoes

Locally heavy rain and street flooding

The highest risk of severe hail will be from southeast Denver to Lincoln County, over the Palmer Divide between 3 and 8 p.m., according to NWS.

The eastern plains could see storms between 4 and 10 p.m.

Northeast Colorado could see a slight risk of severe storms, according to NWS.

A couple of tornadoes are possible Thursday with the main threat expected to develop from Douglas County and into Adams and Arapahoe counties late in the afternoon and early evening.

The threat could move into Lincoln County during the evening, according to NWS.

Another day, more severe storms possible! Very large, damaging hail is the main threat, but a couple tornadoes, localized flooding, and damaging winds also possible. Be ready to take shelter should a severe storm approach your area. #COwx pic.twitter.com/wo3MBgAZEk — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 6, 2023

