Severe weather possible for Wednesday afternoon

Showers and thunderstorms will increase Wednesday afternoon and spread east across the plains during the evening.

DENVER — Another round of rain and lightning will move through the Denver metro area Wednesday afternoon.

The weak disturbance will move through the Front Range on Wednesday, bringing increased moisture and a good chance for showers and thunderstorms.

The storms are expected to increase during the afternoon Wednesday and spread east across Colorado's eastern plains during the evening.

A few storms could reach severe levels with gusty winds and hail. Heavy, localized rain could lead to flash flooding in some areas, including Colorado's wildfire burn scars.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder said those who live in or near a flash flood prone area should have a plan and be ready to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued Wednesday.

📰Good news...Smoke will be departing today!



Look for a significant improvement in air quality behind the expected thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. #COwx — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 24, 2023

The 9NEWS Weather team said clean air is also on the way to Colorado, helping a with the state's wildfire smoke and haze.

The extended forecast in Colorado calls for little change in the weather pattern for the rest of the week, the Memorial Day holiday weekend, and next week.

Colorado's chance for showers and storms continues each day with some areas seeing the storms reaching severe levels.

