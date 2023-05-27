Severe weather moves through Colorado Saturday including Flash Flood Warning in Larimer County

The National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement for a potential landspout east of DIA, and a Flash Flood Warning for the Cameron Peak burn scar area.

DENVER — Severe weather is moving through Colorado again Saturday afternoon, including a possible landspout east of Denver International Airport (DIA).

The National Weather Service in Boulder issued a Special Weather Statement for a potential landspout east of DIA, including Keenesburg, Bennett and Hudson. It is expected to expire at 3 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Hudson CO, Bennett CO and Keenesburg CO until 3:00 PM MDT #COwx pic.twitter.com/lLm18ZaW0D — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 27, 2023

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for parts of Larimer County until 5:15 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Larimer County, CO until 5:15 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/saoYo75ZNQ — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 27, 2023

As of 2:12 p.m., NWS said radar indicated thunderstorms were producing heavy rain across the area between Estes Park and Red Feather Lake in the Cameron Peak burn scar area.

Up to 0.5 inches have fallen already, and up to 0.5 more inches are possible.

At 212 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. #cowx pic.twitter.com/jCI7nbU6GM — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 27, 2023

In addition, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for parts of northeast Colorado until 9 p.m. Wind gusts of up to 40 mile-per-hours and half-inch hail are possible.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Colorado, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming until 9 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/zaJhnrkoEU — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 27, 2023

At 2:26 pm, scattered storms were moving northeast across the foothills/adjacent plains. The strongest storms are capable of producing brief heavy rain, wind gusts to 40 mph & 1/2" diameter hail. The storms northeast of Denver are expected to intensify later this afternoon. #cowx pic.twitter.com/MAm3O512hS — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 27, 2023

At 2:43 pm, scattered storms were moving northeast across the foothills/adjacent plains. The strongest storms are capable of producing brief heavy rain, wind gusts to 40 mph & 1/2" diameter hail. The storms northeast of Denver are expected to intensify later this afternoon. #cowx pic.twitter.com/rZPn1VbN0V — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 27, 2023

Afternoon showers and storms are popping up, some of which could turn severe. Larimer, Weld, Morgan, Adams and Logan counties have the best chance to see the most severe storms. Large hail, damaging winds, and even a brief spin-up are all possible with these cells.

This pattern isn't going away anytime soon. Looking ahead through the weekend and into next week, there are chances for late storms each afternoon and evening as temperatures remain at, or slightly above, normal for this time of year.

What is Severe Weather?

According to the National Weather Service, there are five specific types of weather that can qualify as "severe." They are tornadoes, floods, lightning, hail and wind.

A thunderstorm is considered severe when winds reach at least 58 mph and/or contains hail at least 1" in diameter. When these conditions are met, the NWS will issue a severe thunderstorm warning.

Lightning and heavy rain are not included, but often accompany severe thunderstorms.

With severe weather possible across Colorado this afternoon, it's a good time to refresh your knowledge! Do you know the definition for a severe thunderstorm? What about the difference between a watch and a warning? #cowx #WeatherSafety pic.twitter.com/IJhUMlck99 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 21, 2020

The National Weather Service will issue a flash flood warning when the flooding is already occurring or imminent. A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for a flash flood and those in the area should keep a close watch.

A tornado watch is issued by the NWS when they determine that weather conditions are favorable for the formation of tornadoes. They usually last for a long time, cover a large area and begin well before any tornadoes or other severe weather begin.

A tornado warning is issued if a tornado is indicated by radar or reported by weather spotters. They are generally for a much smaller area and only last for about 30 minutes. If a tornado warning is issued in your area, you should seek shelter immediately.