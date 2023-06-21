Storms bring rain, hail, lightning to Denver

Some storms linger into the overnight hours, an unusual time for Colorado storms.

DENVER — A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for much of eastern Colorado, including the Denver metro area, until 4 a.m. Thursday as strong storms linger into the overnight hours.

We're still in for another hour or two of strong/severe storms around the metro.



The storms brought hail that injured several people at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, where a Louis Tomlinson concert was scheduled Wednesday night. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the area including the amphitheater at 9:04 p.m.

Denver International Airport was on a ground stop until midnight due to the storms. Delays were reported at the airport throughout the afternoon and evening.

Heavy rain and small hail fell in locations west and north of Denver Wednesday evening, including Fort Collins, Brighton and Lakewood.

A home was destroyed in a tornado west of Sterling, in Logan County, around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Near Akron, in Washington County, twin tornadoes touched down Wednesday afternoon. There were no initial reports of damage from the tornadoes, which appeared to be over open country a few miles south and west of Akron.

Tonight and Thursday

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 4 a.m. for much of eastern and southeastern Colorado, including the Denver metro area.

Unusually high amounts of moisture are the primary reason for Wednesday's severe weather. Dewpoints, a common measure of the amount of moisture in the atmosphere, are in some cases at their highest levels in several years across northeastern Colorado.

More severe weather could impact eastern Colorado on Thursday and Friday as well, with Thursday probably holding the better chance for severe weather along the I-25 corridor.

There'll still be a chance for severe storms across eastern Colorado on Friday before what looks to be a calmer weekend and start to next week.

If you have access to a garage or a carport, it's a good idea to have your car under one for Wednesday and Thursday. Hail precautions for your garden and property should be used both days from Denver on east.

