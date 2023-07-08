Severe weather returns to metro area Saturday

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for much of the metro area.

DENVER — Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for much of the Denver metro area Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Boulder said golf ball-sized hail has been reported from a storm in the southern metro area. The Severe Thunderstorm Warning there expired at 4:15 p.m.

A Tornado Warning was issued for part of Elbert County until 4:30 p.m.

Large hail, heavy downpours and strong winds are all in the forecast for Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. and stretching into the early evening hours.

A ground delay is in effect at Denver International Airport, with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reporting average delays of 99 minutes due to thunderstorms. 613 flights were delayed and 45 were canceled as of 5:30 p.m.

The sun returns Sunday. Highs reach into the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. A few pop-up storms are possible on Monday with highs in the lower 90s, but we will finally return to the summerlike conditions we know during this time of the year which mostly includes hot and dry weather.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

