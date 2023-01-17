With heavy snow predicted, emergency shelter systems are activated

With significant snow possible, resources are being activated to assist people experiencing homelessness.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLORADO, USA — With a significant amount of snowfall expected for the Denver metro area, severe weather shelters are being opened to protect some of the most vulnerable community members from the snow and cold.

Denver recreation centers

Denver Parks and Recreation will open all of its currently operating recreation centers as daytime warming centers during regular business hours on Wednesday, Jan. 18 for those who need a place to warm up.

The city said it's also in talks about providing additional resources, but plans were still being finalized.

Severe Weather Shelter Network

The nonprofit operates between Oct. 1 and April 30 when temperature are 20 degrees or below and there is no active moisture, or when temperatures are 32 degrees and below when there is active moisture.

According to a tweet, the snowstorms expected this week are considered severe weather, which means shelters will be open for residents of Jefferson County and western Arapahoe County.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, January 17th, 18th, and 19th ARE severe weather.



Severe Weather Shelter Network emergency shelter will be open. pic.twitter.com/iACnea3t8b — Severe Weather Shelter Network (@ShelterNetwork) January 17, 2023

The group helps residents that meet a specific set of criteria:

18 or older without children

Ability to get up and down off the floor without help

No pets

People in that area who don't meet the qualifications can call 211 for other shelter options.

HAAT Force

HAAT Force provides motel vouchers during severe weather to the following people experiencing homelessness in the south metro area:

Families with children 18 years of age and under

People with physical disabilities

People with pets or service animals

Pregnant women

People recently released from the hospital in need of a place to recover

Vulnerable older adults.

As severe weather approaches, call their hotline number, 720-483-7864, to find out where and when registration is taking place and whether motel vouchers will be issued on a given day and at what location.

Additional resources will be added to this story throughout the day.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Severe Weather