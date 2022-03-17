Snow totals: Here's how much fell on the Front Range

Here are snow totals for the winter storm in Colorado on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

DENVER — Heavy, wet snow fell across Colorado from a winter storm Wednesday night into Thursday.

Roads were slick with snow and slush Thursday morning, making travel difficult. The Denver metro area saw the snow gradually end Thursday with highs in the 30s.

The official total from the storm at Denver International Airport was 7.3 inches.

Denver has gotten 13 inches of snow so far this month, which means the city will finish March with above-average snowfall. This storm also put Denver at 47 inches for the season, above the season-to-date average of 41.1 inches.

Drier and warmer conditions arrive for Friday and into the weekend with highs reaching the 50s, and then 60s by Sunday. Clouds will increase as Sunday goes on, signaling the arrival of the next system, which will bring colder temperatures, rain and snow.

As of 1 p.m., here are some Colorado snow totals for the winter storm March 16 and 17, according to the National Weather Service. Be aware that some of the currently listed totals were from 7 to 8 a.m., while snow was still falling heavily.

Aspen Springs, 16.8 inches

Genesee, 15 inches

Nederland, 14.3 inches

Tiny Town, 12 inches

Allenspark, 10.5 inches

Golden, 10.5 inches

Parker, 10.5 inches

Monument, 9.5 inches

Evergreen, 9 inches

Ouray, 8.8 inches

Snowmass Village, 8.2 inches

Castle Rock, 8 inches

Estes Park, 8 inches

Lone Tree, 7.7 inches

Bailey, 7.6 inches

Elizabeth, 7.5 inches

Denver International Airport, 7.3 inches

Breckenridge Ski Area, 7 inches

Copper Mountain, 7 inches

Castle Pines, 6.5 inches

Pine Junction, 6 inches

Winter Park Ski Area, 6 inches

Aurora, southwest, 5.6 inches

Highlands Ranch, 5.4 inches

Keystone Ski Area, 5 inches

Federal Heights, 5 inches

Woodland Park, 5 inches

Ken Caryl, 4.9 inches

Lakewood, 4.2 inches

Northglenn, 4.1 inches

Georgetown, 4 inches

Edgewater, 4 inches

Greenwood Village, 3.9 inches

Boulder, 3.8 inches

Westminster, 3.6 inches

Denver, 3.6 inches

Wheat Ridge 3.5 inches

Gunnison, 3.5 inches

Arvada, 3.2 inches

Littleton, 3.1 inches

Edwards, 3 inches

Commerce City, 3 inches

Englewood, 2.4 inches

Fairplay, 2.4 inches

Broomfield, 1.9 inches

Brighton, 1.3 inches

Erie, 1.3 inches

Louisville, 1.2 inches

Longmont, 1.1 inches

Greeley, 1.1 inches

Firestone, 1 inch

Fort Collins, 0.8 inches

A glimpse of the winter storm here in the region. #cowx pic.twitter.com/9KIbIwBQMR — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) March 17, 2022

