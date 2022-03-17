Snow totals: Here's how much fell on the Front Range

DENVER — Heavy, wet snow fell across Colorado from a winter storm Wednesday night into Thursday.
Roads were slick with snow and slush Thursday morning, making travel difficult. The Denver metro area saw the snow gradually end Thursday with highs in the 30s.
The official total from the storm at Denver International Airport was 7.3 inches.
Denver has gotten 13 inches of snow so far this month, which means the city will finish March with above-average snowfall. This storm also put Denver at 47 inches for the season, above the season-to-date average of 41.1 inches.
Drier and warmer conditions arrive for Friday and into the weekend with highs reaching the 50s, and then 60s by Sunday. Clouds will increase as Sunday goes on, signaling the arrival of the next system, which will bring colder temperatures, rain and snow.
As of 1 p.m., here are some Colorado snow totals for the winter storm March 16 and 17, according to the National Weather Service. Be aware that some of the currently listed totals were from 7 to 8 a.m., while snow was still falling heavily.
- Aspen Springs, 16.8 inches
- Genesee, 15 inches
- Nederland, 14.3 inches
- Tiny Town, 12 inches
- Allenspark, 10.5 inches
- Golden, 10.5 inches
- Parker, 10.5 inches
- Monument, 9.5 inches
- Evergreen, 9 inches
- Ouray, 8.8 inches
- Snowmass Village, 8.2 inches
- Castle Rock, 8 inches
- Estes Park, 8 inches
- Lone Tree, 7.7 inches
- Bailey, 7.6 inches
- Elizabeth, 7.5 inches
- Denver International Airport, 7.3 inches
- Breckenridge Ski Area, 7 inches
- Copper Mountain, 7 inches
- Castle Pines, 6.5 inches
- Pine Junction, 6 inches
- Winter Park Ski Area, 6 inches
- Aurora, southwest, 5.6 inches
- Highlands Ranch, 5.4 inches
- Keystone Ski Area, 5 inches
- Federal Heights, 5 inches
- Woodland Park, 5 inches
- Ken Caryl, 4.9 inches
- Lakewood, 4.2 inches
- Northglenn, 4.1 inches
- Georgetown, 4 inches
- Edgewater, 4 inches
- Greenwood Village, 3.9 inches
- Boulder, 3.8 inches
- Westminster, 3.6 inches
- Denver, 3.6 inches
- Wheat Ridge 3.5 inches
- Gunnison, 3.5 inches
- Arvada, 3.2 inches
- Littleton, 3.1 inches
- Edwards, 3 inches
- Commerce City, 3 inches
- Englewood, 2.4 inches
- Fairplay, 2.4 inches
- Broomfield, 1.9 inches
- Brighton, 1.3 inches
- Erie, 1.3 inches
- Louisville, 1.2 inches
- Longmont, 1.1 inches
- Greeley, 1.1 inches
- Firestone, 1 inch
- Fort Collins, 0.8 inches
