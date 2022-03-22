Tornadoes, flooding and a blizzard: How Texas spring weather wreaked havoc Monday

Texas saw it all on Monday, as spring weather wreaked havoc across the state.

TEXAS, USA — Severe storms. Reported tornadoes. Heavy rain. Even a blizzard.

Texas saw it all on Monday, as spring weather wreaked havoc across the state.

In North Texas, several cities suffered heavy damage from an intense line of storms that moved through the area in the early evening hours. Those same storms continued into East Texas, causing damage, power outages and a threat of flash flooding.

In Central Texas, several tornadoes were captured on video, including in Round Rock and near Elgin.

PHOTOS: Central Texas tornado damage 1/53

2/53

3/53

4/53

5/53

6/53

7/53

8/53

9/53

10/53

11/53

12/53

13/53

14/53

15/53

16/53

17/53

18/53

19/53

20/53

21/53

22/53

23/53

24/53

25/53

26/53

27/53

28/53

29/53

30/53

31/53

32/53

33/53

34/53

35/53

36/53

37/53

38/53

39/53

40/53

41/53

42/53

43/53

44/53

45/53

46/53

47/53

48/53

49/53

50/53

51/53

52/53

53/53 1 / 53

In Houston, residents woke up Tuesday to severe storms, including heavy rain, that prompted school delays and closings.

And in a truly bizarre twist, Amarillo, in the Texas Panhandle, got a dose of a spring blizzard Monday, as a storm system arrived in the form of snow and high winds.

3/21 @ 10PM: Snow is beginning to stick to the grass here at the office. #phwx pic.twitter.com/QVORwH8Ynt — NWS Amarillo (@NWSAmarillo) March 22, 2022

Here's more about what happened in Texas on Monday into Tuesday morning:

Amarillo blizzard

Most of the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles were under a blizzard warning until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Snow began to fall as early as 10 p.m. Monday and continued to do so overnight.

Through 1 am: The rain/snow line will slowly move slowly east across the eastern Panhandles. Snow is expected to fill in across the north central Panhandles from Guymon to Dumas and Borger, Best snow band along I-40 could produce 1-2 inches over the next couple of hours. #phwx pic.twitter.com/rjFuHzJSNF — NWS Amarillo (@NWSAmarillo) March 22, 2022

The National Weather Service Amarillo Twitter account reported that snow continued to fall as of 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, causing slick slushy roads. The snow stopped around 6 a.m. Tuesday, but strong winds continued across the region upwards of 60 mph.

North Texas storms

In the DFW area, storm damage was reported near Jacksboro, Texas, about 60 miles northwest of Fort Worth. Jack County Rural Fire Chief Jason Jennings said there were four rescues that were minor injuries. No deaths have been reported.

According to Jennings, 60 to 80 homes, including the city's high school and elementary, were damaged.

Inside the gym at Jacksboro High School - severe tornado damage.



There were a few students and faculty at the school. All safe. @wfaa @wfaaweather @JesseWFAA pic.twitter.com/9agAs0BiI8 — Tiffany Liou (@tliou) March 21, 2022

Aerial footage on Tuesday morning showed the extent of the badly damaged homes and schools in Jacksboro:

There was also a tornado reported near Bowie in Montague County. Multiple structures were reportedly damaged.

Bowie ISD officials told WFAA some students and staff were forced to shelter in the buildings they were already inside. Everyone was reportedly safe and allowed to go home, officials said.

In DFW, there were no confirmed tornadoes as of Tuesday morning, though strong storms that had radar-indicated rotation had moved through the area. One example of the damage was in Watauga, where a Birdville elementary school had its roof badly damaged.

East Texas power outages and flooding

The East Texas region experienced numerous Flash Flood Warnings in numerous counties overnight. WFAA's sister station, KYTX, reported debris, power lines, and trees downed in Nacogdoches County.

East Texas experienced a vast amount of flood conditions, affecting the roads in that area. KYTX is keeping track of the flooded roadways and road conditions here.

For more weather-related coverage from East Texas, visit cbs19.tv (KYTX).

Houston heavy rain, storms

Near Houston, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office reported that a tornado touched down near Beasley just southwest of Rosenberg, according to KHOU.

A Flash Flood Watch was in effect and it's expected to become a Flash Flood Warning later Monday night or early Tuesday morning, KHOU reported.

Monday night, the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in the east Houston County community, about 115 miles northeast of Houston. KHOU reported Tuesday morning that the community had experienced destroyed homes and businesses, smashed vehicles, an overturned 18-wheeler, a boat lifted to dry land, uprooted trees, etc..

For more weather-related coverage from the Houston area, visit KHOU.com.

Tornadoes in Central Texas

WFAA's sister station, KVUE, had cameras at Kalahari Resorts in Round Rock that captured footage of one of the tornadoes before it took a direct hit from the winds and was knocked out of service.

KVUE also reported a tornado that hit in Elgin, a small town southeast of Austin. A video posted to Twitter shows a tornado in the Elgin area traversing over a red pickup truck. The truck is thrown on its driver side and then flipped back onto its tires before driving away from the terrifying scene.

Omg… just going thru my video. This is a story about a red truck and a tornado…. I CANNOT believe they drove away like that. #txwx #tornado pic.twitter.com/8h0nD88xFv — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) March 22, 2022

Chimera Comstock (she/her), a storm chaser, captured this tornado on video near Elgin, Texas, on Monday. Comstock, who shared video with WFAA, made it out safely.