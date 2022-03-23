Several buildings were either damaged or destroyed by the twister. On Wednesday, tornado survey teams from the National Weather Service initially concluded that the damage was consistent with "at least" an EF-3 tornado with winds of 136 to 165 miles per hour.

Parts of St. Bernard Parish, which borders New Orleans to the southeast, took the brunt of the weather's fury, and that is where 25-year-old Connor Lambert was killed.

A powerful tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, taking mere seconds to rip off rooftops, flipping cars and tossing a home with a family inside onto the middle of a street. Authorities say one man was killed and several others were injured.

"The amount of shaking that was going on in that house for that small time frame was phenomenal," Baiamonte said. He added that the destruction was all over in the time it took him to say “four Hail Marys.”

Michael Baiamonte and his wife, two sons, father and his dog took refuge in a closet under a stairwell when the tornado struck.

“It just kept getting louder and louder,” Malasovich said. After it passed, they came out to survey the damage. “Our neighbor’s house is in the middle of the street right now.”

Her husband was out on the porch and saw the tornado coming.

Arabi resident Michelle Massovich said she was worried about family in north Louisiana who was also getting hit by bad weather earlier in the day. She was texting with family there when she said "All of a sudden the lights started flickering.”

The tornado appeared to start its path on the West Bank of Jefferson Parish before it moved east across the Mississippi River into New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward and St. Bernard Parish. Damage was not as extensive in New Orleans East and Jefferson Parish, but neighbors who lived in those areas reported damage to their fences and homes.

The tornado was first reported shortly after 7 p.m. as the worst of the evening's severe weather passed through the region. Up until that point, the weather brought little fanfare, but the situation quickly changed as the NWS issued multiple overlapping tornado warnings. Power outages were reported across the New Orleans area, including at the WWL-TV studios, causing the station to rely on generator power during its live coverage.

Lambert grew up in St. Bernard Parish and was a graduate of Chalmette High School and University of Louisiana-Lafayette. He worked as an engineer at the Stennis Space Center in nearby Mississippi.

Lambert's body was found in a neighbor's yard, near the body of his pet Australian Shepherd. The St. Bernard Parish Coroner's Office said he died from multiple blunt force injuries.

Next door from Baiamonte, the house where 25-year-old Connor Lambert had lived was gone. Officials say Lambert was getting out of his truck and was running to his porch when his home exploded from the twister. His truck was wrapped around a nearby tree.

A split-second decision : A father and son's lives spared

Jason Dixon was overcome with emotions as he described in chilling detail how he and his 5-year-old son survived by huddling in the only room of the house left standing.

"I could have lost him," he said, thinking of his son Canaan. "I've been afraid ever since he was born for him. But the Lord was really watching out for us."

Dixon said he was on the phone with his ex-wife and Canaan's mother when he heard the air outside go silent and knew it was time to take cover. He thought of going to the bathtub, but headed instead for a water closet, a completely walled-in room closer to the center of his house and along a load-bearing wall.

“I argued with myself if you can believe that. Or God, I think, was what it was,” he said. “Because I wanted to go in there (to the bathtub) and it was like, ‘No, you don't need to go in there. It's not the right one.’”

Dixon said he was lifted off the ground by the suction when his roof blew off, but he spread out his arms over his son and pushed him down so he wouldn't be pulled into the vortex.